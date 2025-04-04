US farmers BLOCKED from selling 'ALMOST ANYWHERE' - 🤡US Secretary of Commerce (doesn't get it?)

US farmers BLOCKED from selling 'ALMOST ANYWHERE' — US Secretary of Commerce -

Howard William Lutnick is an American businessman and philanthropist who has served as the 41st United States secretary of commerce since February 21, 2025.

(Many comments from 'almost anywhere' around the world to this video are saying - She had it right, it's because of the chemicals in US production) - (who loves GMO corn?) (around 90% of field corn is being genetically engineered in the US)- Cynthia

"Europe won't let us sell beef. Australia won't let us sell beef. This is all nonsense. What happens is they block our markets," Howard Lutnick complained.