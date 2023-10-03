Create New Account
Third World Country in Midtown Manhattan
East Ghost Reports
Published Yesterday

Outside of Row Hotel on 8th Ave in NYC, dozens of migrants/illegal immigrants hang out by their parked scooters with kids running around everywhere and a long line of new residents waiting to go into the hotel.

https://linktr.ee/eastghostreports  

bordermigrantsnyc

