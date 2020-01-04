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2020-2029 Predictions: When is WORMWOOD Asteroid Impact / RAPTURE / Third Temple / END TIME Signs?
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88 views • January 04, 2020
Pastor Steve Cioccolanti fact-checks prophecies of 2020, 2024, 2025, 2029. An exciting decade of prophecies ahead--the Temple, Nuclear War, Apophis asteroid Impact, Rapture--but stay level-headed and Biblically-grounded. The world needs stable Christians in the end times. We need to be saved and be more productive for Jesus as the time draws near and His prophecies are fulfilled.
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