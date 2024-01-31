Apocalypse Watch E138: Uproarious Laughter at the Criminal Media Bloodbath

Apocalypse Watch regulars, Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes, heckle the criminal media and the bloodbath of layoffs and closures. The Texas Convoy sure does look like a J-6 style trap. Texas continues to give the Biden misadministration a big double-barrel middle finger. Johnny recounts his recent Paranoid Monday.
