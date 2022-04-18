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Daniel 10:1-11:1 THE DARKSIDE OF THE UNSEEN REALM
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73 views • April 18, 2022
Chapters Ten, Eleven, Twelve
The last three chapters of the Book of Daniel belong together, and there should be no chapter divisions. The three chapters for clearness may be divided into three parts.
PART ONE—The Relation of Supernatural Beings to the Earth, Dan. 10:1–Dan 11:1
PART TWO—The Pre-written History of the Kings of the North and the South, Dan. 11:2–35
PART THREE—The “Time of the End,” Dan 11:36–Dan 12:13
This vision came to Daniel in the third year of Cyrus, 536 B.C. It was a true vision of coming events. “The appointed time was long” (v.1). Chapters 11 and 12 cover the Times of the Gentiles from the Medes and Persians to the coming kingdom of God.
The last three chapters of the Book of Daniel belong together, and there should be no chapter divisions. The three chapters for clearness may be divided into three parts.
PART ONE—The Relation of Supernatural Beings to the Earth, Dan. 10:1–Dan 11:1
PART TWO—The Pre-written History of the Kings of the North and the South, Dan. 11:2–35
PART THREE—The “Time of the End,” Dan 11:36–Dan 12:13
This vision came to Daniel in the third year of Cyrus, 536 B.C. It was a true vision of coming events. “The appointed time was long” (v.1). Chapters 11 and 12 cover the Times of the Gentiles from the Medes and Persians to the coming kingdom of God.
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