© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VACCINES WILL BE EVERY 6 MONTHS - IF YOUR REFUSE, YOU WILL OWN NO PROPERTY, NO CAR, NOTHING
Follow
3
Share
Report
571 views • September 02, 2021
RUMBLE LINK for those unable to properly view this video on BitChute
https://rumble.com/vlym3d-vaccines-will-be-every-6-months-if-your-refuse-you-will-own-no-property-no-.html
- Vaccine Rollouts to be every 6 months
- Afghanistan and Biden update
- Covid Vaccine side effects
- Without Vaccine, you will have NO work, No car, no Home
- climate Lock Down coming
- You cannot leave your home without a vaccine passport
https://rumble.com/vlym3d-vaccines-will-be-every-6-months-if-your-refuse-you-will-own-no-property-no-.html
- Vaccine Rollouts to be every 6 months
- Afghanistan and Biden update
- Covid Vaccine side effects
- Without Vaccine, you will have NO work, No car, no Home
- climate Lock Down coming
- You cannot leave your home without a vaccine passport
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.