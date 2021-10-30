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URGENT ➤ EU GOVERNMENT - DO NOT TAKE THE JABS & DO NOT TRUST GOVERNMENT !
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91 views • October 30, 2021
EU Government Telling the world – 𝗗𝗼 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗝𝗮𝗯 - 𝗗𝗼 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗩𝗮𝘅 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝘆𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗯𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝘂𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗮𝗹𝗹 “ 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 “ . - .
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Put aside their misunderstanding / Belief or the intentional point of not making the fake Plandemic an issue in this argument.
Imagine the psychotic reaction of all involved in pushing the agenda. They can, in reality fight main unarguable points at a time.
.
Put aside their misunderstanding / Belief or the intentional point of not making the fake Plandemic an issue in this argument.
Imagine the psychotic reaction of all involved in pushing the agenda. They can, in reality fight main unarguable points at a time.
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