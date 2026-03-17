Big Pharma's Control and Profiteering in Veterinary Medicine, an interview with Ty Bollinger

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Behind the scenes, veterinary care is becoming a billion-dollar industry. From expensive treatments to recurring medications, many are questioning if profit outweighs pet wellness. As awareness grows, more pet owners are seeking transparency and alternative approaches that focus on prevention, not just treatment. Your pet’s health deserves more than a price tag.
#VetCare #PetIndustry #PetHealthTruth #HolisticVet #PetAwareness #AnimalWellness
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