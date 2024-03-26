RUSSIAN ARMY PUNISHES UKRAINE AT THE FRONT

While the world attempts to assess the consequences of the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow to the current international struggle, the war on the Ukrainian frontlines runs its course.





On March 25, new wave of Russian strikes hit Ukrainian rear facilities. Unlike the previous attacks, today’s targeted the Ukrainian military facilities in the eastern regions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine traditionally declared that all 12 Russian kamikaze UAVs were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense forces, but the official numbers contradicted the reports by local Ukrainian sources. Last night, numerous explosions thundered in the city of Kharkov. The targets reportedly included the local energy facilities. The city was almost completely de-energized as a result of the recent Russian attacks. It is possible that the Russian military is forcing the remaining civilians evacuate from the city before the upcoming assault in the region. At the same time, Kharkov is a large industrial city and the disruption of electricity supplies thwarts the operations of the remaining military facilities there.





Another target of the Russian night attack was the point of temporary deployment of the Ukrainian 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, which consists of the former fighters of the Azov nazi battalion. The precision missile strike destroyed one of the dormitories of the mechanical plant in Novgorodka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. As a result, the brigade lost its reconnaissance platoon and its military equipment.





Meanwhile, the Russian army is pushing Ukrainian forces away from their positions in almost all directions on the front.





After the prolonged heavy battles, Russian forces achieved strategic success and took control of the town of Krasnoe on March 23. The retreat threatened the entire line of Ukrainian defense. In recent days, Russian forces expanded their zone of control in Bogdanovka and approached the outskirts of the main Ukrainian stronghold in the region, Chasov Yar, from the western direction.





No reserves deployed in the villages west of Avdeevka helped the Ukrainian military stop the Russian advance. After victories in Orlovka and Tonenkoe, Russian forces launched an assault on Semenovka. According to preliminary reports, on the morning of March 26, Russian troops entered the village from the southern direction. Amid the ongoing Russian attacks on the northern outskirts, Ukraine is unlikely to hold control of Semenovka for a long time.





At the same time, Russian forces have significantly advanced in the village of Novomikhailovka in the Southern Donetsk direction. The Ukrainian army is in control of only about one quarter of the settlement. Over the past day, it was also repelled from its military positions on a large farm in the northern outskirts.





After several weeks of positional battles, Russian forces advanced in the Seversk region and improved their positions on a wide front near Veseloe.

