Mind Invaders Chapter 6 - Changes
The Berean Call
Published 21 hours ago |

It was a still-apprehensive but very excited Carla Bertelli that the charge nurse led into Ken’s room about an hour after the Elliotts had departed. They found the exhausted patient still sleeping soundly. “You may sit beside him and wait,” the nurse said softly, “but be careful not to awaken him. He needs all the rest he can get.”


“He’s out of danger and—he’s going to be okay?” Another nurse had already assured her of that but Carla had to hear it again. It was almost too wonderful to believe.

“Oh, definitely. The doctor’s very pleased.”

russiapsychologydave hunt

