Mind Invaders Chapter 6 - Changes

New Chapter Every Day!
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
-------
It was a still-apprehensive but very excited Carla Bertelli that the charge nurse led into Ken’s room about an hour after the Elliotts had departed. They found the exhausted patient still sleeping soundly. “You may sit beside him and wait,” the nurse said softly, “but be careful not to awaken him. He needs all the rest he can get.”
“He’s out of danger and—he’s going to be okay?” Another nurse had already assured her of that but Carla had to hear it again. It was almost too wonderful to believe.
“Oh, definitely. The doctor’s very pleased.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.