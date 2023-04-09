Part 2The King Of Kings

A look at the biblical passages that speak of Jesus as King of kings and Lord of lords offers much insight regarding the meaning of these phrases. The phrase "King of kings" is used six times, including three times in relation to Jesus. In 1 Timothy 6:15-16, we read, "he who is the blessed and only Sovereign, the King of kings and Lord of lords, who alone has immortality, who dwells in unapproachable light, whom no one has ever seen or can see." Here Jesus is called King of kings along with other titles to show His unique and perfect role as God. He is noted clearly as divine and of greater power than any other ruler. In Revelation 17:14 we read, "They will make war on the Lamb, and the Lamb will conquer them, for he is Lord of lords and King of kings, and those with him are called and chosen and faithful."

Again, the title Lord of lords is used to emphasize the power and authority of Jesus. The same emphasis is seen in the other usage in Revelation 19:16. What about the phrase "Lord of lords"? In the Old Testament, this phrase was twice used to refer to God. In Deuteronomy 10:17 we read, "For the LORD your God is God of gods and Lord of lords, the great, the mighty, and the awesome God."

The emphasis is on the power and might of the Lord. No other compares to Him. In Psalm 136:3 we find, "Give thanks to the Lord of lords, for his steadfast love endures forever." Again, the emphasis on a perfect Lord is seen, here including the aspect of faithful love that endures for all time. In the New Testament, all three times "Lord of lords" is mentioned are alongside the phrase "King of kings" (1 Timothy 6:15; Revelation 17:14; 19:16). Why? First, it serves as a poetic parallel in each passage. Second, however, is the interesting connection between the Lord God of the Old Testament as God of gods and Jesus Christ as God in the New Testament.

While often unnoticed by today's readers, early Jewish readers would have understood that calling Jesus the God of gods was an affirmation of His deity. In summary, it is clear that the use of King of kings and Lord of lords

I TRUTHY LOVE YOU ALL, THANK YOU ALL, FOR BEING YOURSELF If you would like to donate to Deep Truth Deep Impact or Earth Changes Channel, it would be greatly appreciated. As some of you may not be aware. I live totally Off the Grid in a remote location of New Mexico. With your help, the messages in these videos, can be spread throughout the world, so those can prepare Go to PayPal and type in the amount. Since it’s PayPal, it's easy and secure. Don’t have a PayPal account? No worries Sometimes its slow, you may have to try two or three times https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Earth...

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=15057390https://www.brighteon.com/channels/EarthChangesChannel,

Naturally, each spiritual journey is quite unique. In fact, the term means a great number of things to different people. For some, it is the decision to live a faithful life in service to other people and their faith. Others consider their entire life as a spiritual journey. After all, isn’t life in itself a journey in one way or the other? “We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.”

The Understanding Of Essence Related To Your Soul https://youtu.be/IwcVYlTuDXI A Spiritual Like No Other https://youtu.be/XR8X5NoMDto

Above Inspirational The Passing Away https://youtu.be/oGtcQ2Jve1s

Above Inspirational The Turning Away https://youtu.be/BItjysZdKJM

ARE YOU GOING TO PASS THE FINAL EXAM DEALING WITH THE END OF AGE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJ83vyg2w-ohttps://www.brighteon.com/channels/EarthChangesChannel

Telegram it's a great place to meet and put up your links, that you consider is very important and basically to touch base with the family over there FINE TELEGRAM Telegram https://t.me/+ARBxYPr4RDphM2Mx Telegram - https://t.me/EarthChangesChannelOfficial Telegram - https://t.me/EarthChangesChannel

Special Thanks To A Wonderful Christian Coupe Over At Revelation Station REVELATION STATION https://www.youtube.com/@REVELATIONSTATION/videos

Daily Excellence Rumble https://rumble.com/c/DailyExcellence

Daily Excellence https://www.youtube.com/@DailyExcellenceWhere Is Everyone? https://www.patreon.com/posts/77334192?utm_campaign=postshare_creatorhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcPS... Telegram Channels Daily Excellence Prayer Room https://t.me/DailyExcellencePrayerRoom Daily Excellence News Room https://t.me/DailyExcellenceNewsRoom