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Is The F-35 Worth $115 Million
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38 views • December 30, 2020
Real Engineering
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2.83M subscribers
Watch over 2,400 documentaries for free for 30 days AND get a free Nebula account by signing up at http://www.CuriosityStream.com/realen... and using the code, "realengineering"
New streaming platform: https://watchnebula.com/
Vlog channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMet...
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=282505...
Facebook:
http://facebook.com/realengineering1
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https://www.instagram.com/brianjamesm...
Reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/RealEngineer...
Twitter:
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https://discord.gg/s8BhkmN
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