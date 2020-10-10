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THE MARRIAGE SUPPER OF THE LAMB AND THE SECOND COMING OF CHRIST
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14 views • October 10, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 19:1-21. The church has made herself ready as a bride does for her wedding. Jesus loved the church. He gave himself for her by his death. His purpose was to remove all sin and to make her clean. So, the church would be fit to live with him (Ephesians 5:25-27). Heaven opens and there is a white horse. The description of the rider tells us who will win the last battle. The rider will fight the last war. He will bring to an end this present age. He is the Lord Jesus Christ.
The name that he has is ‘Loyal and True’. He is right to fight against his enemies. He will be the judge of all who are on the earth.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
The name that he has is ‘Loyal and True’. He is right to fight against his enemies. He will be the judge of all who are on the earth.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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