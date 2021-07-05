© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
War Room courtesy Real America’s Voice. BNews.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • July 05, 2021
🚨Katie Hobbs and other SOS knew!🚨
🎆 Anonymous users logged onto Dominion
🎆 These users had additional "super" privileges that allowed changing of information
🎆This occurred in 3 states
🎆Some voters received txt that their information had been changed
🎆Katie the Horrible knew, as did the other Secretary of States.
Courtesy from the War Room.
🔥🔥Watch the Video for details🔥🔥
🎆 Anonymous users logged onto Dominion
🎆 These users had additional "super" privileges that allowed changing of information
🎆This occurred in 3 states
🎆Some voters received txt that their information had been changed
🎆Katie the Horrible knew, as did the other Secretary of States.
Courtesy from the War Room.
🔥🔥Watch the Video for details🔥🔥
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.