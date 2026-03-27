Another man dragged away by Ukrainian TCC for cannon fodder, in Odessa region

Odessa region.

Adding:

💥 Russia carried out attacks on Naftogaz's gas extraction infrastructure in the Poltava region, the company reported.

There is serious damage. The company's operations have been halted.

💬Ukrainian channels report that after today's strikes, some residents in the Kharkov, Poltava, Sumy, and Odessa regions are without electricity, according to "Ukrenergo".

The situation in the Chernigov region remains the most difficult - power equipment there has been damaged after several consecutive attacks, resulting in hourly power outages.

and: Zelensky met with Ukrainian military experts who have been in Saudi Arabia for over a week. Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have signed a defense cooperation agreement.

“There is an important agreement between the defense ministries of Ukraine and Saudi Arabia on defense cooperation. A relevant document was signed before the start of our meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. It lays the foundation for further contacts, technological cooperation, and investments"

More:

Second order effects. Fertilizer plants are closing in India because they lack LNG.

India is the world second largest sugar producer.