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Roger Stone Speaks!
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43 views • July 11, 2020
Mark Dice did a really great video interview with Roger Stone before President Trump Commuted Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence.
Some of the topics: Corruption, deep state, pedophilia, election rigging, Trump's reelection and voter fraud in addition to his unjust treatment.
Disclaimer: The video is owned by Mark Dice and appear on his YouTube video-channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxgJxef0rgM
Feature image source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/10/president-trump-to-commute-roger-stones-prison-sentence/
Some of the topics: Corruption, deep state, pedophilia, election rigging, Trump's reelection and voter fraud in addition to his unjust treatment.
Disclaimer: The video is owned by Mark Dice and appear on his YouTube video-channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxgJxef0rgM
Feature image source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/10/president-trump-to-commute-roger-stones-prison-sentence/
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