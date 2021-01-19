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DR. CARRIE MADEJ WARNS ABOUT NEW VACCINE TECHNOLOGY
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303 views • January 19, 2021
What are the implications of a rushed vaccine for the coronavirus? Dr. Carrie Madej, DO, an osteopathic internal medicine physician in McDonough, Georgia, gives her mind blowing insights into several never-before-seen technologies being used in what is being touted as the great hope for an end to the pandemic. You’re simply not hearing about what Dr. Madej shares here in the mainstream media! Biotech companies like MODERNA, the leading candidate for creating the vaccine that will be pushed on the American people, are being supported by many vested interests funding them behind-the-scenes and you will recognize their names immediately. This is a MUST WATCH if you want to dig deeper into what you’re potentially getting yourself into if you take this vaccine. SPREAD THE WORD!
Mirrored from Dr. Carrie Madej Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jvb6P6dwrWqQ/
Mirrored from Dr. Carrie Madej Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jvb6P6dwrWqQ/
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