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ΟΙ ΓΕΡΜΑΝΟΙ ΔΕΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΦΙΛΟΙ ΜΑΣ. ΠΟΤΕ ΔΕΝ ΗΤΑΝ. Η ΙΣΤΟΡΙΑ ΚΑΝΕΙ ΚΥΚΛΟΥΣ
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10 views • June 20, 2020
ΟΙ ΠΡΟΔΟΤΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΥ, ΝΟΜΙΖΑΝ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΜΑ ΝΟΜΙΖΟΥΝ ΟΙ ΑΝΟΗΤΟΙ, ΟΤΙ ΓΡΑΦΟΥΝ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΑ. ΟΜΩΣ ΑΥΤΗ ΠΑΝΤΑ ΓΡΑΦΟΤΑΝ ΚΑΙ ΘΑ ΓΡΑΦΕΤΑΙ ΣΤΟΥΣ ΑΙΩΝΕΣ, ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΠΑΤΡΙΩΤΕΣ.
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