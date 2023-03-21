FINDING THE CURVE - FLAT EARTH DOCUMENTARY - Episode 5

"Documentary of a filmmaker's quest to find the edge of the world, after coming to the realization that the Earth might actually be flat - Hi, my name is Einar Kuusk. My life was recently shaken to the core by the notion that the Earth might actually be flat and motionless. I kept rejecting this idea for some time and even made fun of the people who dared to consider such a "primitive" model of our reality before finally realizing that there is undeniable, mathematical and physical proof that our world as we know it is not a ball spinning in space. As a filmmaker, I found myself in the midst of the greatest story untold - the story of humans waking up to the fact that they have no idea where they live... Gleason's map of the world, where Antarctica surrounds the Earth like an enormous ice wall. "Scientifically and practically correct" - November 15, 1892"Finding the Curve" is my debut feature film and I ima"

