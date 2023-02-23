Create New Account
Cannabis Regulations Update
The Talking Hedge
Published 17 hours ago

The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.

This week we discuss: Cannabis Regulations

Hosts:
*Jimmy Young
*Doug Miller, Maja Essentials Adult Wellness Cafe
*Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Guest:
Morgan Fox, Political Director, NORML
https://www.linkedin.com/in/morgan-fox-a3b25a11/

Episode 1,116 The #TalkingHedge...
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

This is NOT financial advice.

