Cannabis Regulations Update

The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.

This week we discuss: Cannabis Regulations

Hosts:

*Jimmy Young

*Doug Miller, Maja Essentials Adult Wellness Cafe

*Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

Guest:

Morgan Fox, Political Director, NORML

Episode 1,116 The #TalkingHedge...

Your Cannabis Business Podcast.

​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.

