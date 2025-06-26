Mossad Insider Reveals Epstein Is Alive in Israel and Blackmailing U.S. Politicians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They told us he was dead. They showed us a cell. A bedsheet. A broken hyoid bone. But what followed wasn't justice, it was the biggest cover-up since 9/11. But now, stunning revelations out of Israel have blown the lid off the official story. Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself, because Jeffrey Epstein never died. Insiders say Epstein, always an intelligence asset, wasn't just a predator. He was a weapon. A blackmailer. A handler. A tool of the CIA and Mossad.
