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Dr. Thomas Cowan - Do The Pictures On The Electron Microscope Prove That SARS-COV-2 Exists?
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148 views • February 06, 2022
Dr. Thomas Cowan - Do The Pictures On The Electron Microscope Prove That SARS-COV-2 Exists?
In this webinar, I discussed whether or not the pictures on the electron microscope prove SARS-COV-2 exists. I referenced the work of Mike Stone, which can be found here: https://viroliegy.com/category/electron-microscope-images/. The Corona Committee interview can be watched here: https://gettr.com/streaming/psfmeefcc1.
I also held a Q+A session. The topics were:
- Fixing broken or fractured bones without hospitals
- Preventing apendicitis
- Mitigating effects of autism
- A story about Lyme disease
- What causes STD’s?
- Cold water retention enemas
- Tobacco mosaic virus
- Soy
- What’s making people sick now?
- Why do people deny the reality that masks don’t work?
- Why would a cell culture be negative?
- Advice for homeschooling children
You cannot prove something doesn't exist, you can only prove that the burden of proof hasn't been met by virology..... And it is true that viruses do not exist. After 70+ years they still haven't proven they exist because they don't.” - Derek Redgate
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6Ddz8LMwHXw/
In this webinar, I discussed whether or not the pictures on the electron microscope prove SARS-COV-2 exists. I referenced the work of Mike Stone, which can be found here: https://viroliegy.com/category/electron-microscope-images/. The Corona Committee interview can be watched here: https://gettr.com/streaming/psfmeefcc1.
I also held a Q+A session. The topics were:
- Fixing broken or fractured bones without hospitals
- Preventing apendicitis
- Mitigating effects of autism
- A story about Lyme disease
- What causes STD’s?
- Cold water retention enemas
- Tobacco mosaic virus
- Soy
- What’s making people sick now?
- Why do people deny the reality that masks don’t work?
- Why would a cell culture be negative?
- Advice for homeschooling children
You cannot prove something doesn't exist, you can only prove that the burden of proof hasn't been met by virology..... And it is true that viruses do not exist. After 70+ years they still haven't proven they exist because they don't.” - Derek Redgate
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6Ddz8LMwHXw/
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