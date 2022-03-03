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Preguntas y Respuestas 2022
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0 view • March 03, 2022
Caída de monarquía Inglesa Caída de presidencia Biden Caída de Papa Francisco Comunidades Sustentables del Futuro Detección de larvas astrales Las mega ciudades "smart" 2030 Sistema inmune de nuestro Espíritu Las 5 Encarnaciones La jaula de frecuencias de Gaia Los vicios La raza Africana Como lidiar con la ignorancia Cambios planetarios por actividad cósmica Control de emociones Estrategia para no ser "troleado"
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