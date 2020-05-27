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Coronavirus Predictive Programming At It's Finest In 2005 Episode of 'The Dead Zone'!
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139 views • May 27, 2020
In this 2005 episode of the American/ Canadian TV science fiction drama 'The Dead Zone', based on stories by Stephen King, the characters are faced with a highly infectious 'virus,' said to have originated in China, which causes high fever and respiratory problems.
They take measures including mask-wearing, staying inside to 'stop the spread', (one of the characters calls it 'lockdown',) blood and swab tests, tracking and tracing, and quarantine for anyone who's been in contact with someone infected. There's a reference to 'the coronavirus that caused SARS' and to responding to 'political pressure.'
And the solution for finally defeating the 'virus'? The administering of 'chloroquine.'
Any of it sound slightly familiar??
They take measures including mask-wearing, staying inside to 'stop the spread', (one of the characters calls it 'lockdown',) blood and swab tests, tracking and tracing, and quarantine for anyone who's been in contact with someone infected. There's a reference to 'the coronavirus that caused SARS' and to responding to 'political pressure.'
And the solution for finally defeating the 'virus'? The administering of 'chloroquine.'
Any of it sound slightly familiar??
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