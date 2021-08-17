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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 15) Banking Building Progress and Situation Update - Justice Anna Webinar
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10 views • August 17, 2021
A lot of expenses involved to build our own Lawful secure banking systems. We still haven't get the digital files from the Pope yet, and we are getting tangible asset like Gold and Silver. And, we have liquidated money to pay our government employees. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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