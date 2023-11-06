SRA survivor Gloria Masters: Her Story and Recovery

Max interviews SRA survivor Gloria Masters from New Zealand. Gloria was born into a family that trafficked children and her father was her first abuser. When she was 5, her grandmother began training her to sexually service adults. She was trafficked to gangs and freemasons, and she was used in child pornography and prostituted from a nightclub when she was 11. She endured forced abortions and degrading psychological torture. Gloria healed through therapy, exercise, meditation and journaling. She went on to author several books and has a charity that helps survivors called “Handing the Shame back”. Gloria educates on how to identify children who are being abused and has devoted herself to helping other survivors.
