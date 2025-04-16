BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Link Between Allergies & Hormones
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
109 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
44 views • 2 weeks ago

Are spring allergies leaving you drained and miserable no matter how many over-the-counter pills you take? Tree pollen season is here, coating cars (and your sinuses!) with vibrant yellow dust. If you’re struggling with chronic stuffiness, coughing, or even asthma and eczema flare-ups, you might feel stuck on a never-ending cycle of antihistamines.

Join Dr. Hotze as he explains why short-term fixes often fail and how truly getting well involves addressing deeper issues like adrenal fatigue and hormonal imbalances. Discover how the Hotze Health & Wellness Center takes a comprehensive approach. By using low-dose immunotherapy to build blocking antibodies, balancing hormones (including thyroid and cortisol), and recommending proactive lifestyle changes, we can help you break free from unrelenting allergy symptoms. Don’t let sneezing spells and sinus pressure rob your energy; learn how natural solutions can bring you long-lasting relief!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthhormoneslifestyleallergiesdr steven hotzewellness revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy