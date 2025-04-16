The Link Between Allergies & Hormones

Are spring allergies leaving you drained and miserable no matter how many over-the-counter pills you take? Tree pollen season is here, coating cars (and your sinuses!) with vibrant yellow dust. If you’re struggling with chronic stuffiness, coughing, or even asthma and eczema flare-ups, you might feel stuck on a never-ending cycle of antihistamines.

Join Dr. Hotze as he explains why short-term fixes often fail and how truly getting well involves addressing deeper issues like adrenal fatigue and hormonal imbalances. Discover how the Hotze Health & Wellness Center takes a comprehensive approach. By using low-dose immunotherapy to build blocking antibodies, balancing hormones (including thyroid and cortisol), and recommending proactive lifestyle changes, we can help you break free from unrelenting allergy symptoms. Don’t let sneezing spells and sinus pressure rob your energy; learn how natural solutions can bring you long-lasting relief!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!