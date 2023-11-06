The US aircraft carrier's voyage poses extreme danger to the Middle East - monitoring by Iran

The US Navy aircraft carrier's voyage, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) was observed in Suez Canal as it sailed from eastern Mediterranean towards the Red Sea amidst Israelis rampage into Gaza Strip. The nuclear aircraft carrier being monitored by Iranian drone, will cross Yemen next into the waters of Persian Gulf. Amid the recent escalation, the fleet's journey is expected to cause extreme danger in the Middle East.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

