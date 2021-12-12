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MEET THE WORLD MONEY POWER "THE PILGRIMS" and SERCO GROUP plc
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MEET THE WORLD MONEY POWER
https://nosilvernationalization.org/40.pdf

see Serco Group Plc
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-05-15-Serco-Overview-Americans-for-Innovation-May-15-2018.pdf

SERCO has thoroughly infiltrated the American military-industrial complex. They operate 63 US Air Traffic Control towers. The have over $5.5 trillion contracts with the U.S. federal government, with almost $1 trillion of that with the US Army and Navy (SpaceWars).
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/09/the-secret-plot-in-1909-by-anglo.html

Rupert Christopher Soames OBE (born 18 May 1959) is a British businessman, CEO of the outsourcing company Serco. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Serco
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rupert_Soames


Alfred Milner & The Milner Concentration Camps,
https://static-cdn.edit.site/users-files/aea3d756c9f64d219a1269553060d604/lenin.pdf?dl=1

Alfred Milner
https://www.nndb.com/people/007/000159527/


“THE MOST POWERFUL INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY ON EARTH, THE PILGRIMS, IS SO WRAPPED IN SILENCE THAT FEW AMERICANS KNOW EVEN OF ITS EXISTENCE SINCE 1903.” https://archive.org/details/TheEmpireOftheCity


In 2009 Barclays Global Investors and Blackstone Group merged to become Black Rock, founded by Pilgrims Society member Peter G. Peterson, top lieutenant of Pilgrims Society member David Rockefeller.
https://silverstealers.net/tss.html



Pilgrims Ran The Obama White House - and bailed out their fellow banking gangsters in 2008 -
https://forum.allkpop.com/thread/17228-pilgrims-society-ran-the-obama-white-house/

Pilgrim Society member Prince Charles Slide Show US Presidents
https://www.cnn.com/2015/03/11/us/gallery/prince-charles-presidents/index.html

Donald Trump, Pilgrims Society Operative
https://nosilvernationalization.org/187.pdf


Paul Adolph Volcker, Jr. Pilgrim Society,
Heinz Alfred Kissinger, Pilgrim Society,
Elihu Root, Co-Founder - Pilgrim Society,
https://www.nndb.com/org/207/000134802/



------ THE PILGRIMS FOUNDATION. INC
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2007-The-Pilgrims-Foundation-Inc-EIN-13-3095744-Form-990-previously-named-The-William-J-Donovan-Memorial-Foundation-also-The-Pilgrims-Society-of-the-United-States-IRS-2007.pdf#page=5

Coronavirus, QinetiQ, and the Rothschild Bombshell (CORONAVIRUS TRACED TO THE BRITISH CROWN)
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/01/coronavirus-traced-to-british-crown.html
Qinetiq https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/QINETIQ-GROUP-PLC-9590216/company/



Sir Peter Sutherland, Pilgrims Society of Great Britain, is a top tier globalist.
https://silverstealers.net/tss.html


Peter Denis Sutherland - Roman Catholic (Jesuit) Pilgrip Society Member -

Of Irish nationality, Sutherland was born in Dublin in 1946 and was educated at Catholic (Jesuit) Gonzaga College in Ranelagh, Dublinn https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gonzaga_College

Sutherland strongly advocated unrestricted immigration into the EU.
Sutherland restated his view in the syndicated article co-authored with Cecilia Malmström titled "Europe's Immigration Challenge", the opening paragraph of which declares:
Europe faces an immigration predicament. Mainstream politicians, held hostage by xenophobic parties, adopt anti-immigrant rhetoric to win over a fearful public, while the foreign-born are increasingly marginalized in schools, cities and at the workplace. Yet, despite high unemployment across much of the Continent, too many employers lack the workers they need. Engineers, doctors and nurses are in short supply; so, too, are farmhands and health aides. And Europe can never have enough entrepreneurs, whose ideas drive economies and create jobs.[39]
In June 2014, Sutherland was appointed President of the International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Sutherland
UN Envoy Special Representative on Migration (2006) -
Bilderberg Group Steering committee - https://www.nndb.com/org/514/000042388/
Council on Foreign Relations - https://www.nndb.com/org/505/000042379/
Pilgrims Society - https://www.nndb.com/org/207/000134802/
Trilateral Commission European Chairman - https://www.nndb.com/org/247/000043118/
World Economic Forum Foundation Board - https://www.nndb.com/org/714/000041591/
Knight of the British Empire 2004 - https://www.nndb.com/honors/853/000052697/
Irish Ancestry - https://www.nndb.com/lists/936/000043807/
Keywords
donald trumphenry kissingerpeter sutherlandpilgrimpilgrim societypaul voelkerobama voelker
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