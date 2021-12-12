© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MEET THE WORLD MONEY POWER "THE PILGRIMS" and SERCO GROUP plc
Follow
0
Share
Report
93 views • December 12, 2021
MEET THE WORLD MONEY POWER
https://nosilvernationalization.org/40.pdf
see Serco Group Plc
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-05-15-Serco-Overview-Americans-for-Innovation-May-15-2018.pdf
SERCO has thoroughly infiltrated the American military-industrial complex. They operate 63 US Air Traffic Control towers. The have over $5.5 trillion contracts with the U.S. federal government, with almost $1 trillion of that with the US Army and Navy (SpaceWars).
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/09/the-secret-plot-in-1909-by-anglo.html
Rupert Christopher Soames OBE (born 18 May 1959) is a British businessman, CEO of the outsourcing company Serco. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Serco
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rupert_Soames
Alfred Milner & The Milner Concentration Camps,
https://static-cdn.edit.site/users-files/aea3d756c9f64d219a1269553060d604/lenin.pdf?dl=1
Alfred Milner
https://www.nndb.com/people/007/000159527/
“THE MOST POWERFUL INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY ON EARTH, THE PILGRIMS, IS SO WRAPPED IN SILENCE THAT FEW AMERICANS KNOW EVEN OF ITS EXISTENCE SINCE 1903.” https://archive.org/details/TheEmpireOftheCity
In 2009 Barclays Global Investors and Blackstone Group merged to become Black Rock, founded by Pilgrims Society member Peter G. Peterson, top lieutenant of Pilgrims Society member David Rockefeller.
https://silverstealers.net/tss.html
Pilgrims Ran The Obama White House - and bailed out their fellow banking gangsters in 2008 -
https://forum.allkpop.com/thread/17228-pilgrims-society-ran-the-obama-white-house/
Pilgrim Society member Prince Charles Slide Show US Presidents
https://www.cnn.com/2015/03/11/us/gallery/prince-charles-presidents/index.html
Donald Trump, Pilgrims Society Operative
https://nosilvernationalization.org/187.pdf
Paul Adolph Volcker, Jr. Pilgrim Society,
Heinz Alfred Kissinger, Pilgrim Society,
Elihu Root, Co-Founder - Pilgrim Society,
https://www.nndb.com/org/207/000134802/
------ THE PILGRIMS FOUNDATION. INC
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2007-The-Pilgrims-Foundation-Inc-EIN-13-3095744-Form-990-previously-named-The-William-J-Donovan-Memorial-Foundation-also-The-Pilgrims-Society-of-the-United-States-IRS-2007.pdf#page=5
Coronavirus, QinetiQ, and the Rothschild Bombshell (CORONAVIRUS TRACED TO THE BRITISH CROWN)
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/01/coronavirus-traced-to-british-crown.html
Qinetiq https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/QINETIQ-GROUP-PLC-9590216/company/
Sir Peter Sutherland, Pilgrims Society of Great Britain, is a top tier globalist.
https://silverstealers.net/tss.html
Peter Denis Sutherland - Roman Catholic (Jesuit) Pilgrip Society Member -
Of Irish nationality, Sutherland was born in Dublin in 1946 and was educated at Catholic (Jesuit) Gonzaga College in Ranelagh, Dublinn https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gonzaga_College
Sutherland strongly advocated unrestricted immigration into the EU.
Sutherland restated his view in the syndicated article co-authored with Cecilia Malmström titled "Europe's Immigration Challenge", the opening paragraph of which declares:
Europe faces an immigration predicament. Mainstream politicians, held hostage by xenophobic parties, adopt anti-immigrant rhetoric to win over a fearful public, while the foreign-born are increasingly marginalized in schools, cities and at the workplace. Yet, despite high unemployment across much of the Continent, too many employers lack the workers they need. Engineers, doctors and nurses are in short supply; so, too, are farmhands and health aides. And Europe can never have enough entrepreneurs, whose ideas drive economies and create jobs.[39]
In June 2014, Sutherland was appointed President of the International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Sutherland
UN Envoy Special Representative on Migration (2006) -
Bilderberg Group Steering committee - https://www.nndb.com/org/514/000042388/
Council on Foreign Relations - https://www.nndb.com/org/505/000042379/
Pilgrims Society - https://www.nndb.com/org/207/000134802/
Trilateral Commission European Chairman - https://www.nndb.com/org/247/000043118/
World Economic Forum Foundation Board - https://www.nndb.com/org/714/000041591/
Knight of the British Empire 2004 - https://www.nndb.com/honors/853/000052697/
Irish Ancestry - https://www.nndb.com/lists/936/000043807/
https://nosilvernationalization.org/40.pdf
see Serco Group Plc
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-05-15-Serco-Overview-Americans-for-Innovation-May-15-2018.pdf
SERCO has thoroughly infiltrated the American military-industrial complex. They operate 63 US Air Traffic Control towers. The have over $5.5 trillion contracts with the U.S. federal government, with almost $1 trillion of that with the US Army and Navy (SpaceWars).
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/09/the-secret-plot-in-1909-by-anglo.html
Rupert Christopher Soames OBE (born 18 May 1959) is a British businessman, CEO of the outsourcing company Serco. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Serco
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rupert_Soames
Alfred Milner & The Milner Concentration Camps,
https://static-cdn.edit.site/users-files/aea3d756c9f64d219a1269553060d604/lenin.pdf?dl=1
Alfred Milner
https://www.nndb.com/people/007/000159527/
“THE MOST POWERFUL INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY ON EARTH, THE PILGRIMS, IS SO WRAPPED IN SILENCE THAT FEW AMERICANS KNOW EVEN OF ITS EXISTENCE SINCE 1903.” https://archive.org/details/TheEmpireOftheCity
In 2009 Barclays Global Investors and Blackstone Group merged to become Black Rock, founded by Pilgrims Society member Peter G. Peterson, top lieutenant of Pilgrims Society member David Rockefeller.
https://silverstealers.net/tss.html
Pilgrims Ran The Obama White House - and bailed out their fellow banking gangsters in 2008 -
https://forum.allkpop.com/thread/17228-pilgrims-society-ran-the-obama-white-house/
Pilgrim Society member Prince Charles Slide Show US Presidents
https://www.cnn.com/2015/03/11/us/gallery/prince-charles-presidents/index.html
Donald Trump, Pilgrims Society Operative
https://nosilvernationalization.org/187.pdf
Paul Adolph Volcker, Jr. Pilgrim Society,
Heinz Alfred Kissinger, Pilgrim Society,
Elihu Root, Co-Founder - Pilgrim Society,
https://www.nndb.com/org/207/000134802/
------ THE PILGRIMS FOUNDATION. INC
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2007-The-Pilgrims-Foundation-Inc-EIN-13-3095744-Form-990-previously-named-The-William-J-Donovan-Memorial-Foundation-also-The-Pilgrims-Society-of-the-United-States-IRS-2007.pdf#page=5
Coronavirus, QinetiQ, and the Rothschild Bombshell (CORONAVIRUS TRACED TO THE BRITISH CROWN)
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/01/coronavirus-traced-to-british-crown.html
Qinetiq https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/QINETIQ-GROUP-PLC-9590216/company/
Sir Peter Sutherland, Pilgrims Society of Great Britain, is a top tier globalist.
https://silverstealers.net/tss.html
Peter Denis Sutherland - Roman Catholic (Jesuit) Pilgrip Society Member -
Of Irish nationality, Sutherland was born in Dublin in 1946 and was educated at Catholic (Jesuit) Gonzaga College in Ranelagh, Dublinn https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gonzaga_College
Sutherland strongly advocated unrestricted immigration into the EU.
Sutherland restated his view in the syndicated article co-authored with Cecilia Malmström titled "Europe's Immigration Challenge", the opening paragraph of which declares:
Europe faces an immigration predicament. Mainstream politicians, held hostage by xenophobic parties, adopt anti-immigrant rhetoric to win over a fearful public, while the foreign-born are increasingly marginalized in schools, cities and at the workplace. Yet, despite high unemployment across much of the Continent, too many employers lack the workers they need. Engineers, doctors and nurses are in short supply; so, too, are farmhands and health aides. And Europe can never have enough entrepreneurs, whose ideas drive economies and create jobs.[39]
In June 2014, Sutherland was appointed President of the International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Sutherland
UN Envoy Special Representative on Migration (2006) -
Bilderberg Group Steering committee - https://www.nndb.com/org/514/000042388/
Council on Foreign Relations - https://www.nndb.com/org/505/000042379/
Pilgrims Society - https://www.nndb.com/org/207/000134802/
Trilateral Commission European Chairman - https://www.nndb.com/org/247/000043118/
World Economic Forum Foundation Board - https://www.nndb.com/org/714/000041591/
Knight of the British Empire 2004 - https://www.nndb.com/honors/853/000052697/
Irish Ancestry - https://www.nndb.com/lists/936/000043807/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.