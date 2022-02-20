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The Mount – Rock Fortress of Gibraltar
Gibraltar The Rock
Gibraltar The Rock
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246 views • February 20, 2022
Surah 52. The Mount

52:1. By the Mount (of Revelation) - the Rock;
52:2. By a Decree inscribed [in Prophecy]
52:3. In a Scroll opened-up [Isaiah 33:16-17; 42:11-12];
52:4. By the much-frequented Fane;
52:5. By the Canopy Raised High [the Levanter-Cloud];
52:6. And by the Ocean filled with Swell [the Atlantic];
52:7. Verily, the Doom from thy Lord will indeed come to pass;-
52:8. There is none can avert it;-

For verses 52-:9-49 of this prophecy, see JAHTruth.net/kofk-free/s052.htm

Isaiah 33:16 He shall dwell on Sion: his place of defence [shall be] the Fortress of Rock: bread shall be given him; his waters [shall be] sure.

Revelation 1:7 Behold, he cometh with "Clouds"; and every eye shall see him, and they [also] which pierced him: and all kindreds of the Earth shall wail because of him. Even so, Amen.

Sura 32:23 We did indeed aforetime give the Book (Torah) to Moses: be then NOT IN DOUBT of its (The Torah) reaching (THEE): and We made it a Guide to the Children of Israel.

The Authorised Version Old Testament - New Testament - True Koran - harmonized in ONE Book - The King of kings' Bible - JAHTruth.net/kofk-free/Bible
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bibleprophecyrockkoranmountfortresslevanter
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