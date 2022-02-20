The Mount – Rock Fortress of Gibraltar

Surah 52. The Mount



52:1. By the Mount (of Revelation) - the Rock;

52:2. By a Decree inscribed [in Prophecy]

52:3. In a Scroll opened-up [Isaiah 33:16-17; 42:11-12];

52:4. By the much-frequented Fane;

52:5. By the Canopy Raised High [the Levanter-Cloud];

52:6. And by the Ocean filled with Swell [the Atlantic];

52:7. Verily, the Doom from thy Lord will indeed come to pass;-

52:8. There is none can avert it;-



For verses 52-:9-49 of this prophecy, see JAHTruth.net/kofk-free/s052.htm



Isaiah 33:16 He shall dwell on Sion: his place of defence [shall be] the Fortress of Rock: bread shall be given him; his waters [shall be] sure.



Revelation 1:7 Behold, he cometh with "Clouds"; and every eye shall see him, and they [also] which pierced him: and all kindreds of the Earth shall wail because of him. Even so, Amen.



Sura 32:23 We did indeed aforetime give the Book (Torah) to Moses: be then NOT IN DOUBT of its (The Torah) reaching (THEE): and We made it a Guide to the Children of Israel.



The Authorised Version Old Testament - New Testament - True Koran - harmonized in ONE Book - The King of kings' Bible - JAHTruth.net/kofk-free/Bible