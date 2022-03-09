Russia Tells the U.S.: We Have Found Your Bio-Weapons

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The Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova, told the United States on Wednesday, “We have found your biological material. It was developed primarily for military purposes.” This comes after State Department official Victoria Nuland admitted in her testimony on Tuesday that the US has bio-labs in Ukraine.
Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-video-russia-tells-us-found-biological-weapons-video/