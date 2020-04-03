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Prosecutor says Train Engineer crashes train near hospital ship deliberately
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27 views • April 03, 2020
Engineer crashes train near hospital ship deliberately, prosecutor says
Prosecutors say the engineer derailed his train near the U.S Navy hospital ship, Mercy, in Los Angeles because he believed coronavirus and the hospital are part of a government plot.
He is said to have told police “You only get this chance once. The whole world is watching. I had to. People don’t know what’s going on here. Now they will.”
He faces up to 20 years in jail.
Prosecutors say the engineer derailed his train near the U.S Navy hospital ship, Mercy, in Los Angeles because he believed coronavirus and the hospital are part of a government plot.
He is said to have told police “You only get this chance once. The whole world is watching. I had to. People don’t know what’s going on here. Now they will.”
He faces up to 20 years in jail.
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