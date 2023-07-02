DAY 3 - C2C Campaign Exclusive: R. Angulo, Seattle Fire Capt. Ret., ""Firefighting unchanged" [fix]

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Welcome to DAY 3 of 8 of our ‘9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom’ Campaign for thedocumentary Film Series. Phase 1 on WTC Building 7 is “in-the-can” and in
post-production. We’re NOW MOVING FORWARD with the critical WTC Twin Towers
Phase 2 of the Film Series! TODAY we bring you exclusive testimony from
38-year firefighter and retired Seattle Fire Dept. Captain Raul Angulo! He
wrote the book on how to fight fires in buildings. Raul will be featured in
Part One of the Film Series, (as well as Part 2 - if we succeed this week in
raising our goal of $54,000 from YOU - our Co-Producers!) Captain Angulo,
who’s chapter on high-rise firefighting in the textbook remains the standard
for strategy and tactics in skyscrapers, is the expert on this subject - and
shares a piece of it with you today. Raul Angulo takes on the WTC 7 NIST
Report directly, pointing out the inconsistency of its conclusion that, for
the first time, normal office fires have brought down a steel-framed fire-
proofed high-rise building. And yet fire fighting tactics in these buildings
have NOT changed at all in the 20 years since. Uh… does anyone see a problem
here?! He does — and he wrote the book. Yes - it’s also among the strongest of
testimonies that we’ve been waiting for in the 9/11 Truth Movement. And there
is soooo much more that he shares in the film. In fact, each of our experts
and eye-witnesses featured in this film series are just as powerful witnesses
for the Grand Jury Investigation, that we seek to inform with our Film Series.
So be sure to join us each of the 8 days in this series to see the additional
astonishing content we’ve uncovered for you! In this Fundraising drive we take
you “behind the scenes” because we want you to know what’s happening on the
film set and in the editing room. Captain Angulo was just the SECOND taste of
the excitement on the set - with 6 MORE EXPERTS TO COME each day over the
week. We have to raise $54,000 together this week! This film series shifts the
tectonic plates of the 9/11 Truth Movement, and more critically, in public
awareness. It will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney's office and to a court,
as a Supplement to the original WTC Grand Jury Petition and Evidentiary
Exhibits. This Film Project is a partnership of RichardGage911 and the Lawyers
Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and features Attorney Mick Harrison, the LC911
Litigation Director, and me presenting the most comprehensive explosive WTC
evidence and legal analysis ever assembled. Mick, I, and the team are now
preparing for Phase 2 where we go back to Washington DC with our professional
film crew – the best in the business. We are now inviting each and every one
of you to Co-produce Phase 2 of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?campai... You may not be able to make a film
series with 2-dozen point-by-point episodes like this one. But Guess What? WE
can! Mick and I, who have earned your trust for our respective areas of 9/11
expertise, are showing up to do it for you! So, it’s an easy stretch! For me,
it started with my deep resolve about the importance of 9/11 Truth - and
giving my resources to a cause that I believe in wholeheartedly. Will you also
contribute what you are capable of? Mick, I , and everyone at LC911, have been
stretching ourselves financially very thin for more than 15 years. But it’s
different for each of us. It’s a matter of finding our own personal giving
level, based on our means, and how inspired we are about our freedom in this
country. Because—let’s face it—the Powers-That-(shouldn’t)-Be are out of
control; and it’s only getting worse. Where do you draw YOUR line in the sand?
If we all participate, then its painless! And we will raise the required
$54,000 together THIS week! We can All find our place on this giving ladder!
Where is yours? $10? $100? $1000? Maybe you’re the one who can give at an even
higher level because you understand the importance of this unique project for
a historic Special Grand Jury which is also designed to wake up the public!
And now….it’s even easier! We have a grant! A generous donor who has a passion
for this film project has stepped forward with a Matching Grant to match the
first $5,000 raised for C2C for Phase 2, starting TODAY! Come back for DAY 4
to hear the astonishing and exclusive testimony of eyewitness and first-
responder Captain Richard Patterson of the New York Fire Department. Tomorrow
you will see FDNY Captain Patterson’s startling testimony of armed guards
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