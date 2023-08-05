Create New Account
The Talk; INSANE Kids Show; Trump Did Nothing Wrong; Worshipping Fake Idols _ JLP SHOW (8_04_23)
Liberty1
Published Yesterday

Jesse Lee Peterson Show

00:00:00 - testing stream 00:19:34 - STAND UP 00:30:50 - worshipping false idols 00:55:47 - "question about free will" 01:14:21 - HAKE NEWS with James Hake 01:18:40 - HOUR TWO 01:27:57 - SUPERCHATS 01:57:37 - "thank you JLP" 02:13:50 - HAKE NEWS with James Hake 02:21:54 - HOUR THREE 02:26:12 - "Jesus is not God?” 02:54:00 - Parents hate their children 02:57:00 - Insane CBC Kids Show 03:00:00 - Black Parents “the talk” 03:08:54 - "forgave my parents, advice?"

Keywords
current eventspoliticsspiritualityreligion

