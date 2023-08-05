The Talk; INSANE Kids Show; Trump Did Nothing Wrong; Worshipping Fake Idols _ JLP SHOW (8_04_23)

Jesse Lee Peterson Show
00:00:00 - testing stream
00:19:34 - STAND UP
00:30:50 - worshipping false idols
00:55:47 - "question about free will"
01:14:21 - HAKE NEWS with James Hake
01:18:40 - HOUR TWO
01:27:57 - SUPERCHATS
01:57:37 - "thank you JLP"
02:13:50 - HAKE NEWS with James Hake
02:21:54 - HOUR THREE
02:26:12 - "Jesus is not God?”
02:54:00 - Parents hate their children
02:57:00 - Insane CBC Kids Show
03:00:00 - Black Parents “the talk”
03:08:54 - "forgave my parents, advice?"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.