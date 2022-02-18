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The First Aero Squadron Gives Birth to American Air Power in 1916
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44 views • February 18, 2022
Historian/Archeologist Ken Emery describes the birth of American Air Power out of Columbus, NM in March of 1916 - - - the saga of the Army's fledgling First Aero Squadron's venture into Mexico in pursuit of Pancho Villa - - - to the League of WWI Aviation Historians' Convention in Monterrey, CA 2009.
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