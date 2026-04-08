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Last Plants Moved Outdoors, Transplanting Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Peppers + Hainanese Chicken Rice
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan! 🌱 On this beautiful Wednesday in April, I finally moved the last of my overwintered plants out to the south garden. In this spring garden update, I repositioned the net trellis for better alignment with the grow tent, transplanted cucumbers, melons, and peppers, and got all the tomatoes into their new homes. Everything is coming together nicely in the vegetable garden!

I also whipped up a delicious Hainanese chicken & rice dish in the rice cooker – perfect simple meal after a day in the garden. If you love urban gardening in Japan, balcony or small-space vegetable growing, or just peaceful garden vlogs, hit LIKE and subscribe for more Kamakura gardening and home cooking!.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll


Easy Rice Cooker Hainanese Chicken Recipe:

https://youtu.be/fX1cajv0CXY?si=AdzxXVlQjj3FqJ5N


Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome from Kamakura

00:57Moving plants outdoors

02:49Repositioning the net trellis

03:32Moving cucumbers, melons & peppers

04:45Arranging the Final Plant Positions

05:54Getting tomatoes settled

06:20Re-adjusting the trellis & grow tent

07:17Getting tomatoes transplanted

10:05Getting cucumber & melons starts situated

15:17Attaching netting to containers

16:59Stringing up cucumbers & melons

20:07Watering transplants

22:18Transplanting Velvet beans

24:12Transplanting Mexican Cambuci Peppers

28:17Garden overview

31:16Easy Rice Cooker Hainanese Chicken

32:00Scenes of Kamakura: Doggies Meet up after winter

32:27Mt. Fuji 富士山

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy