Last Plants Moved Outdoors, Transplanting Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Peppers + Hainanese Chicken Rice

Good day from Kamakura, Japan! 🌱 On this beautiful Wednesday in April, I finally moved the last of my overwintered plants out to the south garden. In this spring garden update, I repositioned the net trellis for better alignment with the grow tent, transplanted cucumbers, melons, and peppers, and got all the tomatoes into their new homes. Everything is coming together nicely in the vegetable garden!

I also whipped up a delicious Hainanese chicken & rice dish in the rice cooker – perfect simple meal after a day in the garden. If you love urban gardening in Japan, balcony or small-space vegetable growing, or just peaceful garden vlogs, hit LIKE and subscribe for more Kamakura gardening and home cooking!.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll





Easy Rice Cooker Hainanese Chicken Recipe:

https://youtu.be/fX1cajv0CXY?si=AdzxXVlQjj3FqJ5N



