Last Plants Moved Outdoors, Transplanting Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Peppers + Hainanese Chicken Rice

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan! 🌱 On this beautiful Wednesday in April, I finally moved the last of my overwintered plants out to the south garden. In this spring garden update, I repositioned the net trellis for better alignment with the grow tent, transplanted cucumbers, melons, and peppers, and got all the tomatoes into their new homes. Everything is coming together nicely in the vegetable garden!
I also whipped up a delicious Hainanese chicken & rice dish in the rice cooker – perfect simple meal after a day in the garden. If you love urban gardening in Japan, balcony or small-space vegetable growing, or just peaceful garden vlogs, hit LIKE and subscribe for more Kamakura gardening and home cooking!.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
Easy Rice Cooker Hainanese Chicken Recipe:
https://youtu.be/fX1cajv0CXY?si=AdzxXVlQjj3FqJ5N
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome from Kamakura
00:57Moving plants outdoors
02:49Repositioning the net trellis
03:32Moving cucumbers, melons & peppers
04:45Arranging the Final Plant Positions
05:54Getting tomatoes settled
06:20Re-adjusting the trellis & grow tent
07:17Getting tomatoes transplanted
10:05Getting cucumber & melons starts situated
15:17Attaching netting to containers
16:59Stringing up cucumbers & melons
20:07Watering transplants
22:18Transplanting Velvet beans
24:12Transplanting Mexican Cambuci Peppers
28:17Garden overview
31:16Easy Rice Cooker Hainanese Chicken
32:00Scenes of Kamakura: Doggies Meet up after winter
32:27Mt. Fuji 富士山