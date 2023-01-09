π. Θεόδωρος Ζήσης, Κήρυγμα Κυριακής μετά τα Φώτα [2023]

Κυριακή μετά τα Φώτα
Ο π. Θεόδωρος Ζήσης στο Κήρυγμα του αναφέρθηκε στα θαυμαστά γεγονότα της
Βάπτισης του Κυρίου μας από τον Άγιο Ιωάννη τον Πρόδρομο, και την σχέση
των δύο μεγάλων δεσποτικών εορτών, της Θείας ενανθρωπήσεως και των
Θεοφανείων , όπου εορταζόταν τους πρώτους αιώνες την ίδια ημέρα
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.