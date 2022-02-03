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5G Your DNA 666 and the MARK OF THE BEAST
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287 views • February 03, 2022
5G Your DNA 666 and the MARK OF THE BEAST
How 5G your DNA 666 and the Mark of the Beast are connected and how you will be controlled according to a US Government Patent from March 2021. LINK TO DOWNLOAD PDF PATENT, https://tinyurl.com/patentforcontrol
Patent revealing over 170 vaccines (many mRNA and DNA) to be injected into YOU forever and controlled by Devices to tag, track trace and control you. Published Mar. 18, 2021 No. US 2021/0082583 A1
Link to world database for Covid-19 vaccinations, https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
Thank you Diana. Powerful and clear-cut message as usual.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EQ9tZWEroay/
How 5G your DNA 666 and the Mark of the Beast are connected and how you will be controlled according to a US Government Patent from March 2021. LINK TO DOWNLOAD PDF PATENT, https://tinyurl.com/patentforcontrol
Patent revealing over 170 vaccines (many mRNA and DNA) to be injected into YOU forever and controlled by Devices to tag, track trace and control you. Published Mar. 18, 2021 No. US 2021/0082583 A1
Link to world database for Covid-19 vaccinations, https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
Thank you Diana. Powerful and clear-cut message as usual.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EQ9tZWEroay/
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