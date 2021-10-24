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Ivermectin Cover Up - Hospitals are hiding that they are authorized to use Ivermectin and that they are being paid extra to use Remdesivir
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66 views • October 24, 2021
NIH document proves that Ivermectin is an approved therapeutic for the treatment of COVID-19. CMS document shows a financial disincentive for hospitals to provide any new COVID-19 treatments plus they are paying hospitals a 20% bonus to use the deadly Remdesivir.
NIH Document: https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
CMS Document: https://www.cms.gov/medicare/covid-19/new-covid-19-treatments-add-payment-nctap
NIH Document: https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
CMS Document: https://www.cms.gov/medicare/covid-19/new-covid-19-treatments-add-payment-nctap
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