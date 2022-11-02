San Francisco Police Department Refuses to Release Bodycam Footage of Attack on Paul Pelosi



"There is much in the story that remains muddy," noted Tucker.



"The documents filed today assert that Paul Pelosi had never seen David DePape before. Yet in Pelosi's 911 call, he knew DePape's first name and apparently referred to him as a friend."



"Transparency is the antidote to 'misinformation.' On the other hand, if you want people to fall headfirst into crazy conspiracy theories, then you would keep lying and hiding things. And yet, for some reason, the San Francisco Police Department is refusing to release Friday's bodycam video. We learned that today when we filed the records request. 'No chance,' they said."



