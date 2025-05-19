Simon Roche in Moscow Says Thriving Russia is the Opposite of the Lies We are Told

On May 17, 2025 Simon Roche joined me while he was in Moscow. I was away in Europe myself for two weeks, in Rome, Athens and Santorini, Greece, Prague in the Check Republic, Venice, Italy, Switzerland and Dublin, Ireland.





Simon says Russia is thriving! They are having lots of babies, there is no litter, the streets are clean, the people happy, the economy booming and the prices are low. The sanctions have had no effect and life is good there, with almost no fat people.





Near the end of Simon's talk he says that in President Trump's first administration, he gave more money to Ukraine than Biden did. They are both working together for the globalists. Then, we talked about Trump's tariffs and Simon said that after four months almost no Americans understand what a tariff is.





Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders at https://suidlanders.org/ in South Africa. He has been on the Brian Ruhe Show about 20 times before since 2016. Our playlist of vidoes is at

