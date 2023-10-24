US State Department Plans Mutiny: US Government Crumbles as Biden Pursues Israeli Escalation & WW3

Stew Peters Show with Paul Harrell
Oct 23, 2023
The U.S. and Israel are on the verge of triggering World War 3.
Peter Quinones, host of the Peter Quinones Show, joins Paul Harrell for an in depth discussion about State Department officials and their apprehension concerning U.S. involvement in the Israel/Gaza conflict.
Are Protestant and Catholic Christians uniting against the Israel lobby and the influence they control in America?
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3r9e2y-us-state-department-plans-mutiny-us-government-crumbles-as-biden-pursues-is.html
