US State Department Plans Mutiny: US Government Crumbles as Biden Pursues Israeli Escalation & WW3
Published Tuesday

Stew Peters Show with Paul Harrell


Oct 23, 2023


The U.S. and Israel are on the verge of triggering World War 3.

Peter Quinones, host of the Peter Quinones Show, joins Paul Harrell for an in depth discussion about State Department officials and their apprehension concerning U.S. involvement in the Israel/Gaza conflict.

Are Protestant and Catholic Christians uniting against the Israel lobby and the influence they control in America?

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3r9e2y-us-state-department-plans-mutiny-us-government-crumbles-as-biden-pursues-is.html

