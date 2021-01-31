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1/31/21 #ReOccupyWallStreet NY Young Rep, Mr. Global, Trump Fires Defense Lawyers #Elijah
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262 views • January 31, 2021
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1/31/21: Today, Young Rep_blicans to execute Occupy W_llstreet 2.0, as N_varro calls out former AG Barr and Trump fires defense suggested by Graham...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
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Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers: 40% off sale! Code: free40%off
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv good through Sunday PM
Lift your spirits! Marines sing the song to Elijah:
https://www.simonparkes.org/post/30th...
Ohio legislators try for June 14th as DJT day!
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ohio...
Planet Lockdown documentary featuring KA Fitts on Mr. Global:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6015ebe...
Please visit the film's homepage to view the trailer and plan to watch:
https://www.planetlockdownfilm.com
Connect with K Sorrell esq on election information:
[email protected]
Going to the Supreme Court to counter Biden's Eq_ity replacement for equality:
https://www.christianpost.com/news/ru...
Follow the NY Young Rep plan for Re-Occupy Wallstreet: on twitter:
@gavinwax
HCQ exonerated by American Journal of Medicine:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
Thank you for Supporting YAFTV! Continue with the Prayer Wave! Have "Church" in your homes- mass non-compliance is our grass roots way of refusing tyranny! WE ARE FREE!
1/31/21: Today, Young Rep_blicans to execute Occupy W_llstreet 2.0, as N_varro calls out former AG Barr and Trump fires defense suggested by Graham...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV With PayPal: [email protected] THANK YOU!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers: 40% off sale! Code: free40%off
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv good through Sunday PM
Lift your spirits! Marines sing the song to Elijah:
https://www.simonparkes.org/post/30th...
Ohio legislators try for June 14th as DJT day!
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ohio...
Planet Lockdown documentary featuring KA Fitts on Mr. Global:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6015ebe...
Please visit the film's homepage to view the trailer and plan to watch:
https://www.planetlockdownfilm.com
Connect with K Sorrell esq on election information:
[email protected]
Going to the Supreme Court to counter Biden's Eq_ity replacement for equality:
https://www.christianpost.com/news/ru...
Follow the NY Young Rep plan for Re-Occupy Wallstreet: on twitter:
@gavinwax
HCQ exonerated by American Journal of Medicine:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
Thank you for Supporting YAFTV! Continue with the Prayer Wave! Have "Church" in your homes- mass non-compliance is our grass roots way of refusing tyranny! WE ARE FREE!
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