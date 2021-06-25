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Easy prepping food storage root cellar bunker build plans
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826 views • June 25, 2021
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"A root cellar is an underground, or partially underground structure
used for storing vegetables, fruits, nuts and other foods. It has been
a vitally important way to preserve a winter food supply since the
beginning of agriculture, thus its name reflects the traditional focus
on root crops stored in underground cellars."
"A root cellar is an underground, or partially underground structure
used for storing vegetables, fruits, nuts and other foods. It has been
a vitally important way to preserve a winter food supply since the
beginning of agriculture, thus its name reflects the traditional focus
on root crops stored in underground cellars."
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