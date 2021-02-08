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(Covid-19Mandemic) Gossip-19 Abortions Babies & Democratic Mobsters...Bureaucratic Mobsters...
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10 views • February 08, 2021
Biblical Bibliography.
Trump's Triumphs 20 The Supreme Court Will Give The MAGA Supporters
A Continuous Donald J. Trump 2nd Term... Have Faith in Your Prayers...
Golgotha's Bibliography
Immunology 101 California University https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (Lock-downs do not save lives) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIuI-A5Ityw Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
Dr. Buttar Accuses Fauci, Gates & The Media For Using COVID-19 To Drive Hidden Agenda https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnbf9wccdxE
Dr. Ioannidis: Time to Start Opening Up, with Science, not Partisan Politics (it's just the flu) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PC3nptwY50I
CDC Update: Covid-19 Not Spread Through Touching https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cDuPeWUtB4&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=AITyQpffNWm2eH1J%3A6
USC Professor Joel Hay says there is no scientific proof social distancing prevents spread of Corona Virus, Covid-19:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HH4tAq-PP7s COVID19 Lockdowns are Dead https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcE1f8KP5KM
The Truth About Social Distancing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf6yBeXmzCo Covid-19 Not Spread Through Touching... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTjZG1JYuxL94Lu2O7K1krQ?view_as=subscribe
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Ninehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ
Dangers of facemasks https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask/
The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings (This one might not make it long on youtube before it's banned.)
https://youtu.be/japODcTvSPM
Right on the Box of Masks it says “Does Not Protect Against Corona Virus”https://www.facebook.com/100003059754606/posts/2829221987189765/
Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
Something's Up with These Death Rates... | Louder With Crowder (Nobody is getting the regular flu???) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3f0VRtY9oTs&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=ycU2TfGNQMjkZjbM%3A6 Nobel prize-winning scientist Prof Michael Levitt: lockdown is a “huge mistake” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bl-sZdfLcEk Dr Buttar b Accuses Fauci, Gates & The Media For Using COVID-19 To Drive Hidden Agenda https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnbf9wccdxE Governor BANS CDC Update: Covid-19 Not Spread Through Touching https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cDuPeWUtB4&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=AITyQpffNWm2eH1J%3A6 Professor Sunetra Gupta: the epidemic is on its way out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKh6kJ-RSMI Lockdowns and Mental Health https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObdykGJmAwo&;feature=em-uploademail What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (7 times less deadly than the flu) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2x1-ck0fitw David Starkey: Covid-19 -- The Truth About Social Distancing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf6yBeXmzCo Covid-19 Not Spread Through Touching... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTjZG1JYuxL94Lu2O7K1krQ?view_as=subscribe Professor Sunetra Gupta: the epidemic is on its way outhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKh6kJ-RSMI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObdykGJmAwo&;feature=em-uploademail Lockdowns and Mental Health https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2x1-ck0fitw What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8S8Js-tEmlg David Starkey:
Right on the Box of Masks it says “Does Not Protect Against Corona Virus”https://www.facebook.com/100003059754606/posts/2829221987189765/
Sorry not Sorry Get Rid Of Your Mask It is making you sick...https://www.facebook.com/messages/t/audrey.lamanna.54
Golgotha's Bibliography
In 2008, Dr. Anthony Fauci co-authored a paper about the Spanish Flu Epidemic that rates as the most devastating modern pandemic. It swept the entire planet in the wake of the First World War and caused millions of deaths. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2599911/ So in studying this major and actual pandemic, what did Dr. Fauci and his colleagues find? They discovered that most of the victims of the Spanish Flu didn't die from the Spanish Flu. They died from bacterial pneumonia. And the bacterial pneumonia was caused by.... wait for it, wait for it.... wearing masks.
Trump Rally Low Turnout vs. Corona Virus Science Premiere 7/1/2020( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.veoh.com/watch/v142036936Zgp8AZZc Advice for Donald J
Glenn Beck goes Patriot Maga on the Demon-Rats...
https://youtu.be/qvQhcbfdJc4
Trump's Triumphs 20: The Supremes Will Be At It Again...Pray Hard & Properly...
https://rumble.com/vdhyid-trumps-triumphs-20-the-supremes-wil-be-at-it-again...pray-hard-and-properly.html
Trump's Triumphs 20 The Supreme Court Will Give The MAGA Supporters
A Continuous Donald J. Trump 2nd Term... Have Faith in Your Prayers...
Golgotha's Bibliography
Immunology 101 California University https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (Lock-downs do not save lives) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIuI-A5Ityw Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
Dr. Buttar Accuses Fauci, Gates & The Media For Using COVID-19 To Drive Hidden Agenda https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnbf9wccdxE
Dr. Ioannidis: Time to Start Opening Up, with Science, not Partisan Politics (it's just the flu) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PC3nptwY50I
CDC Update: Covid-19 Not Spread Through Touching https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cDuPeWUtB4&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=AITyQpffNWm2eH1J%3A6
USC Professor Joel Hay says there is no scientific proof social distancing prevents spread of Corona Virus, Covid-19:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HH4tAq-PP7s COVID19 Lockdowns are Dead https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcE1f8KP5KM
The Truth About Social Distancing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf6yBeXmzCo Covid-19 Not Spread Through Touching... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTjZG1JYuxL94Lu2O7K1krQ?view_as=subscribe
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Ninehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ
Dangers of facemasks https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask/
The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings (This one might not make it long on youtube before it's banned.)
https://youtu.be/japODcTvSPM
Right on the Box of Masks it says “Does Not Protect Against Corona Virus”https://www.facebook.com/100003059754606/posts/2829221987189765/
Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
Something's Up with These Death Rates... | Louder With Crowder (Nobody is getting the regular flu???) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3f0VRtY9oTs&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=ycU2TfGNQMjkZjbM%3A6 Nobel prize-winning scientist Prof Michael Levitt: lockdown is a “huge mistake” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bl-sZdfLcEk Dr Buttar b Accuses Fauci, Gates & The Media For Using COVID-19 To Drive Hidden Agenda https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnbf9wccdxE Governor BANS CDC Update: Covid-19 Not Spread Through Touching https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cDuPeWUtB4&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=AITyQpffNWm2eH1J%3A6 Professor Sunetra Gupta: the epidemic is on its way out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKh6kJ-RSMI Lockdowns and Mental Health https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObdykGJmAwo&;feature=em-uploademail What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (7 times less deadly than the flu) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2x1-ck0fitw David Starkey: Covid-19 -- The Truth About Social Distancing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf6yBeXmzCo Covid-19 Not Spread Through Touching... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTjZG1JYuxL94Lu2O7K1krQ?view_as=subscribe Professor Sunetra Gupta: the epidemic is on its way outhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKh6kJ-RSMI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObdykGJmAwo&;feature=em-uploademail Lockdowns and Mental Health https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2x1-ck0fitw What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8S8Js-tEmlg David Starkey:
Right on the Box of Masks it says “Does Not Protect Against Corona Virus”https://www.facebook.com/100003059754606/posts/2829221987189765/
Sorry not Sorry Get Rid Of Your Mask It is making you sick...https://www.facebook.com/messages/t/audrey.lamanna.54
Golgotha's Bibliography
In 2008, Dr. Anthony Fauci co-authored a paper about the Spanish Flu Epidemic that rates as the most devastating modern pandemic. It swept the entire planet in the wake of the First World War and caused millions of deaths. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2599911/ So in studying this major and actual pandemic, what did Dr. Fauci and his colleagues find? They discovered that most of the victims of the Spanish Flu didn't die from the Spanish Flu. They died from bacterial pneumonia. And the bacterial pneumonia was caused by.... wait for it, wait for it.... wearing masks.
Trump Rally Low Turnout vs. Corona Virus Science Premiere 7/1/2020( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.veoh.com/watch/v142036936Zgp8AZZc Advice for Donald J
Glenn Beck goes Patriot Maga on the Demon-Rats...
https://youtu.be/qvQhcbfdJc4
Trump's Triumphs 20: The Supremes Will Be At It Again...Pray Hard & Properly...
https://rumble.com/vdhyid-trumps-triumphs-20-the-supremes-wil-be-at-it-again...pray-hard-and-properly.html
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