Judgment Day! Radio Discussion





On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/does-islam-offer-salvation

More about Islam: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam

More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org





Tom: Thanks, Gary. Dave, as you know, for the last two weeks we discussed the critical distinctions between Roman Catholicism and biblical Christianity, and following that discussion we need to address the differences between Islam and biblical Christianity, especially regarding salvation. So let’s begin with your chapter title: “How, or on What Basis, and to Whom Does the God of the Bible Offer Salvation?”





Dave: Yeah, Tom, it’s a good question. It’s a logical question. The fact is that we have broken God’s laws; everybody knows that. You break the laws of the state, and you can’t tell the judge, “Well, let me off this time and from now on I’ll never break the law again.”





Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app





In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe