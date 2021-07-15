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Tom Woods and Stefan Molyneux Take On Wall Street!
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1 view • July 15, 2021
Famous libertarian author Tom Woods discusses the strengths and weaknesses of the Occupy Wall Street movement on Freedomain Radio. Topics include the growth of fascism, financial deregulation, the Federal Reserve, the evils of fiat currency, and the path to genuine peace and justice.
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