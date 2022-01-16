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What Your Future Might Look Like
The Morgan Report
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130 views • January 16, 2022
What Your Future Might Look Like | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

This story is about money and an alarming end to its rein.

The Great Reset is here and the treacherous plan to use the “happy” language of “public good” and “sustainable development” to push through an all-encompassing power grab by the largest institutional investors and the richest people of the world.

The end result of the power grab would be a fully mechanized society where the citizens’ bodies and minds are invaded by tech, managed by AI, and ultimately serve the financial and emotional interests of the self-appointed mad priests of the new normal. (And yes, you should be mad.)

Watch this video on What Your Future Might Look Like, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption What Your Future Might Look Like.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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