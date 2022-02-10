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The Discovery of Noah's Ark by Ron Wyatt shared by Mary Nell Wyatt Lee
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63 views • February 10, 2022
Ron Wyatt - who since has gone home to Jesus - was a simple man, an anesthetist who felt a calling from the Lord to go and see where the Word of God described certain events as evidence proving that God's Word is true history and therefore His plan of Salvation must be accepted.
The first place God took him was Noah's Art, the amazing discoveries found regarding Noah's home, family etc.. are not arguable and eventually the finding of Noah's Ark was celebrated by Turkey as a True discovery and also accepted by scholars, scientist, and historians.
Come enjoy this Series of Discoveries, hear for yourself the evidence and you decide.
This is Part 1 of two parts. Other topics and discoveries to come are:
Sodom & Gomorrah
Red Sea Crossing
Mt Sinai
The Ark of the Covenant
Please go to www.RonWyatt.com or Youtube: Ron Wyatt
Check out Mary Nell Wyatt Lee's book "Battle for the Firstborn" which puts timelines and evidence together to give us a clearer picture of the time of events starting in Egypt, with Moses, Pharoh's and the crossing.
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
The first place God took him was Noah's Art, the amazing discoveries found regarding Noah's home, family etc.. are not arguable and eventually the finding of Noah's Ark was celebrated by Turkey as a True discovery and also accepted by scholars, scientist, and historians.
Come enjoy this Series of Discoveries, hear for yourself the evidence and you decide.
This is Part 1 of two parts. Other topics and discoveries to come are:
Sodom & Gomorrah
Red Sea Crossing
Mt Sinai
The Ark of the Covenant
Please go to www.RonWyatt.com or Youtube: Ron Wyatt
Check out Mary Nell Wyatt Lee's book "Battle for the Firstborn" which puts timelines and evidence together to give us a clearer picture of the time of events starting in Egypt, with Moses, Pharoh's and the crossing.
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
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