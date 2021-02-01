Dolores Cahill: Brave New World of Freedom: Solutions in the areas of Health and Travel

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On Tuesday January 26, 2021, Dolores Cahill spoke at the inaugural The Greater Reset Activation! Dolores shares her vision of how to be free in the COVID1984 era.
Dolores is an Inventor, Founder and Shareholder of Companies, has been Granted & licensed Patents in Europe, USA & worldwide with applications in improving the early accurate diagnosis of disease (auto immune diseases & cancer). Her latest ventures are the World Freedom Alliance and FreedomAirway.
With more than 20 years expertise in high-throughput protein & antibody array, proteomics technology development, automation & biomedical applications in biomarker discovery, diagnostics & personalized medicine.
www.dolorescahill.com